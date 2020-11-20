Taichi

Real Name: Taichiro Maki

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 19, 1980

Hometown: Ishikari, Hokkaido (Japan)

Pro Debut: December 2, 2002

Trained By: All Japan Pro Wrestling

Finishing Move: Black Mephisto

Biography

– Taichi originally had the name Taichi Ishikari until he shortened it as well as the name Hokkaido. He is also nicknamed the World’s Sliest Wrestler, Dangerous T & Holy Emperor.

– February 23, 2003, Taichi & Gran Hamada defeated Masanobu Fuchi & Spriggan on the AJPW Excite Series ’03.

– December 4th, Taichi lost to Yoshihito Sasaki in the finals of the ZERO-ONE Lion King Cup ’03.

– February 21, 2004, Taichi lost to Takehiro Murahama in the first round of the Osaka Pro Super J Cup ’04.

– April 25th, Taichi & Yoshihito Sasaki defeated Osamu Namiguchi & Shinsuke Z Yamagasa at ZERO-ONE Destructive Revolution ’04.

– May 26th, Taichi competed in the NWA Total Nonstop Action World X Cup ’04.

– July 18th, Taichi lost to Ryuji Hijikata at the AJPW Battle Banquet.

– September 23rd, Taichi & Toshiaki Kawada defeated Jamal & Funkster to win the AJPW Autumn Festival Tag Tournament.

– June 15, 2005, Taichi defeated Kikutaro at AJPW Crossover ’05.

– September 1st, Taichi challenged TAKA Michinoku for the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title.

– May 13, 2006, Hokkaido, Gedo & Jado lost to Toru Yano, Daigoro Kashiwa & Teppei Ishizaka on NJPW WRESTLE LAND.

– June 30th, Hokkaido, Jado & Gedo defeated Daigoro Kashiwa, Toru Yano & Teppei Ishizaka on NJPW WRESTLE LAND.

– November 18th, Taichi defeated Yujiro on NJPW Lock Up.

– June 2, 2007, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIV.

– August 19th, Taichi defeated Mitsuhide Hirasawa on NJPW Lock Up.

– November 24th, Taichi & Yujiro defeated Katsumasa Inoue & Yusaku Obata on NJPW Lock Up.

– September 14, 2008, Taichi defeated Nobuo Yoshihashi at NJPW Circuit ’08 New Japan Generation.

– October 22nd, Unione (Taichi & Milano Collection AT) entered into the G1 Tag League ’08.

– December 6th, Unione defeated Kazuchika Okada & Minoru on NJPW Fight for Existence I.

– December 23rd, Unione defeated Kazuchika Okada & Ryusuke Taguchi at NJPW New Japan Theory – Chaos Christmas.

– February 28, 2009, Taichi & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Gedo & Jado on NJPW NEW DIMENSION.

– May 6th, Unione lost to Apollo 55 (Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi) on NJPW Dissidence.

– May 31st, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XVI.

– June 20th, Unione lost to Apollo 55 at NJPW Dominion.

– July 20th, Unione challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– December 22nd, Taichi lost to Tiger Mask in the first round of the Super J Cup ’09.

– May 7, 2010, La Ola Amarilla (Taichi, Okumura & Hiroshi Tanahashi) defeated El Hijo del Fantasma, Hector Garza & La Mascara in a Best two out of three falls match for the CMLL World Trios Title.

– May 21st, La Ola Amarilla lost the titles to La Mascara, La Sombra & Mascara Dorada in a Best two out of three falls match.

– June 6th, Taichi lost to Maximo in a Hair vs. Hair Best two out of three falls match.

– June 29th, Taichi, Riki Choshu & AKIRA lost to KUSHIDA, TAJIRI & Hiroshi Tanahashi in the second round of the NJPW J Sports Openweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament ’10.

– September 10th, Taichi defeated Kyosuke Mikami at the NJPW G1 Climax Special.

– January 30, 2011, Kojima Army (Taichi & NOSAWA Rongai) challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– February 24th, Taichi lost to Madoka at NJPW NEVER.5.

– March 20th, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– April 8th, Taichi defeated Madoka in the Block B final of the Road to the Super Junior 2 Days Tournament ’11.

– April 29th, Taichi challenged Ryusuke Taguchi for the CMLL World Welterweight Title.

– May 26th, Taichi entered the the Best of the Super Junior XVIII.

– June 21st, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Lance Archer & TAKA Michinoku) lost to Satoshi Kojima & Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) in the first round of the J Sports Crown Openweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament ’11.

– August 7th, Taichi defeated Ken Ohka at DDT Beer Fight ’11.

– September 11th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 3rd, Taichi lost to Hideo Saito at the NJPW Hiroyoshi Tenzan 20th Anniversary Show.

– December 9th, Taichi lost to Captain New Japan at NJPW J Sports Crown Dream Match.

– April 8, 2012, Taichi competed in the KAIENTAI DOJO 10th Anniversary Rumble.

– May 27th, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIX.

– June 16th, Suzuki-gun competed against Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– July 8th, Taichi challenged Prince Devitt for the NWA World Historic Middleweight Title.

– November 2nd, Suzuki-gun lost to Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) in the semi-finals of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’12.

– May 24, 2013, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XX.

– July 13th, Taichi defeated Rocky Romero at NJPW Kizuna Road ’13.

– July 20th, Suzuki-gun challenged Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov & Rocky Romero) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 14th, Suzuki-gun defeated Forever Hooligans for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 25th, Suzuki-gun lost to Forever Hooligans in the first round of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’13.

– November 1st, Suzuki-gun defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against World Class Tag Team (Jado & Gedo).

– November 9th, Suzuki-gun lost the titles to the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).

– December 22nd, Taichi won a Battle Royal at the TAKA Michinoku & Taichi Produce Part 3.

– January 4, 2014, Suzuki-gun competed in a 4-Way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– June 8th, Taichi lost to KUSHIDA in the semi-finals of the Best of the Super Junior XXI.

– September 23rd, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & El Desperado) challenged Time Splitters for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– November 1st, Suzuki-gun lost to the Young Bucks in the semi-finals of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’14.

– November 8th, Taichi challenged Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.

– January 4, 2015, Taichi competed in the Dark New Japan Rumble.

– January 25th, Taichi competed in the Royal Rumble at TAKA & Taichi Produce Challenge 2.

– March 15th, Taichi defeated Atsushi Kotoge for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– March 18th, Taichi defeated Gedo at the TAKA & Taichi Produce Return to Origin.

– April 11th, Taichi defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Taiji Ishimori.

– May 10th, Taichi retained the title against Atsushi Kotoge.

– June 13th, Taichi defended the title against Daisuke Harada.

– September 19th, Taichi retained the title against Daisuke Harada.

– December 23rd, Taichi lost the title to Taiji Ishimori.

– January 31st, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) challenged Momo No Seishun Tag (Daisuke Harada & Atsushi Kotoge) for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– June 12th, Suzuki-gun competed in a 3-Way for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– August 21st, Taichi lost to KUSHIDA in the semi-finals of the Super J Cup ’16.

– December 2nd, Taichi challenged Atsushi Kotoge for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.

– February 5, 2017, Suzuki-gun challenged Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– March 6th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Roppongi Vice for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– April 9th, Suzuki-gun defended the titles against World Class Tag Team.

– April 27th, Suzuki-gun lost the titles to Roppongi Vice.

– May 17th, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXIV.

– August 27th, Taichi defeated Yuma Aoyagi at the AJPW 45th Anniversary Show.

– September 16th, Suzuki-gun challenged Ricochet & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

– October 29th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) lost to ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi in the first round of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’17.

– January 4, 2018, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Takashi Iizuka) competed in a 4-Way Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– March 10th, Taichi lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’18.

– June 9th, Taichi competed in a 3-Way for the NEVER Openweight Title.

– July 1st, Taichi defeated Will Ospreay at RevPro Strong Style Evolved.

– September 17th, Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight Title.

– November 3rd, Taichi lost the title to Hirooki Goto.

– November 9th, Taichi defeated Chris Brookes at RevPro Uprising ’18.

– November 18th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) entered into the World Tag League ’18.

– February 3, 2019, Taichi challenged Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Title.

– February 19th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Masanobu Fuchi, Yoshiaki Fujiwara & Yuma Aoyagi at the Giant Baba Death 20th Memorial Box Office show.

– March 13th, Taichi lost to Tomohiro Ishii in the second round of the New Japan Cup ’19.

– May 3rd, Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb for the NEVER Openweight Title.

– June 9th, Taichi lost the title to Tomohiro Ishii.

– July 13th, Taichi entered into the G1 Climax ’19.

– November 16th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) entered into the World Tag League ’19.

– January 5, 2020, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) competed in a Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– February 2nd, Taichi lost to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo ’20.

– July 2nd, Taichi lost to SANADA in the quarter finals of the New Japan Cup ’20.

– July 12th, Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Golden Ace (Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

– August 7th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) lost to Master Wato & Golden Ace in the first round of the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Tournament.

– August 29th, Dangerous Tekkers defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Golden Ace.

– September 19th, Taichi entered into the G1 Climax ’20.

– October 23rd, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr.) challenged CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii) for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– November 2nd, Dangerous Tekkers defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto).

– November 15th, Dangerous Tekkers entered into the World Tag League ’20.