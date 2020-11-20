Taichi
Real Name: Taichiro Maki
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 209 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 19, 1980
Hometown: Ishikari, Hokkaido (Japan)
Pro Debut: December 2, 2002
Trained By: All Japan Pro Wrestling
Finishing Move: Black Mephisto
Biography
– Taichi originally had the name Taichi Ishikari until he shortened it as well as the name Hokkaido. He is also nicknamed the World’s Sliest Wrestler, Dangerous T & Holy Emperor.
– February 23, 2003, Taichi & Gran Hamada defeated Masanobu Fuchi & Spriggan on the AJPW Excite Series ’03.
– December 4th, Taichi lost to Yoshihito Sasaki in the finals of the ZERO-ONE Lion King Cup ’03.
– February 21, 2004, Taichi lost to Takehiro Murahama in the first round of the Osaka Pro Super J Cup ’04.
– April 25th, Taichi & Yoshihito Sasaki defeated Osamu Namiguchi & Shinsuke Z Yamagasa at ZERO-ONE Destructive Revolution ’04.
– May 26th, Taichi competed in the NWA Total Nonstop Action World X Cup ’04.
– July 18th, Taichi lost to Ryuji Hijikata at the AJPW Battle Banquet.
– September 23rd, Taichi & Toshiaki Kawada defeated Jamal & Funkster to win the AJPW Autumn Festival Tag Tournament.
– June 15, 2005, Taichi defeated Kikutaro at AJPW Crossover ’05.
– September 1st, Taichi challenged TAKA Michinoku for the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Title.
– May 13, 2006, Hokkaido, Gedo & Jado lost to Toru Yano, Daigoro Kashiwa & Teppei Ishizaka on NJPW WRESTLE LAND.
– June 30th, Hokkaido, Jado & Gedo defeated Daigoro Kashiwa, Toru Yano & Teppei Ishizaka on NJPW WRESTLE LAND.
– November 18th, Taichi defeated Yujiro on NJPW Lock Up.
– June 2, 2007, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIV.
– August 19th, Taichi defeated Mitsuhide Hirasawa on NJPW Lock Up.
– November 24th, Taichi & Yujiro defeated Katsumasa Inoue & Yusaku Obata on NJPW Lock Up.
– September 14, 2008, Taichi defeated Nobuo Yoshihashi at NJPW Circuit ’08 New Japan Generation.
– October 22nd, Unione (Taichi & Milano Collection AT) entered into the G1 Tag League ’08.
– December 6th, Unione defeated Kazuchika Okada & Minoru on NJPW Fight for Existence I.
– December 23rd, Unione defeated Kazuchika Okada & Ryusuke Taguchi at NJPW New Japan Theory – Chaos Christmas.
– February 28, 2009, Taichi & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Gedo & Jado on NJPW NEW DIMENSION.
– May 6th, Unione lost to Apollo 55 (Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi) on NJPW Dissidence.
– May 31st, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XVI.
– June 20th, Unione lost to Apollo 55 at NJPW Dominion.
– July 20th, Unione challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– December 22nd, Taichi lost to Tiger Mask in the first round of the Super J Cup ’09.
– May 7, 2010, La Ola Amarilla (Taichi, Okumura & Hiroshi Tanahashi) defeated El Hijo del Fantasma, Hector Garza & La Mascara in a Best two out of three falls match for the CMLL World Trios Title.
– May 21st, La Ola Amarilla lost the titles to La Mascara, La Sombra & Mascara Dorada in a Best two out of three falls match.
– June 6th, Taichi lost to Maximo in a Hair vs. Hair Best two out of three falls match.
– June 29th, Taichi, Riki Choshu & AKIRA lost to KUSHIDA, TAJIRI & Hiroshi Tanahashi in the second round of the NJPW J Sports Openweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament ’10.
– September 10th, Taichi defeated Kyosuke Mikami at the NJPW G1 Climax Special.
– January 30, 2011, Kojima Army (Taichi & NOSAWA Rongai) challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– February 24th, Taichi lost to Madoka at NJPW NEVER.5.
– March 20th, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– April 8th, Taichi defeated Madoka in the Block B final of the Road to the Super Junior 2 Days Tournament ’11.
– April 29th, Taichi challenged Ryusuke Taguchi for the CMLL World Welterweight Title.
– May 26th, Taichi entered the the Best of the Super Junior XVIII.
– June 21st, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Lance Archer & TAKA Michinoku) lost to Satoshi Kojima & Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) in the first round of the J Sports Crown Openweight Six Man Tag Team Tournament ’11.
– August 7th, Taichi defeated Ken Ohka at DDT Beer Fight ’11.
– September 11th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) challenged Apollo 55 for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– October 3rd, Taichi lost to Hideo Saito at the NJPW Hiroyoshi Tenzan 20th Anniversary Show.
– December 9th, Taichi lost to Captain New Japan at NJPW J Sports Crown Dream Match.
– April 8, 2012, Taichi competed in the KAIENTAI DOJO 10th Anniversary Rumble.
– May 27th, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XIX.
– June 16th, Suzuki-gun competed against Jushin Thunder Liger & Tiger Mask for the vacant IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– July 8th, Taichi challenged Prince Devitt for the NWA World Historic Middleweight Title.
– November 2nd, Suzuki-gun lost to Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) in the semi-finals of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’12.
– May 24, 2013, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XX.
– July 13th, Taichi defeated Rocky Romero at NJPW Kizuna Road ’13.
– July 20th, Suzuki-gun challenged Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov & Rocky Romero) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– October 14th, Suzuki-gun defeated Forever Hooligans for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– October 25th, Suzuki-gun lost to Forever Hooligans in the first round of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’13.
– November 1st, Suzuki-gun defended the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against World Class Tag Team (Jado & Gedo).
– November 9th, Suzuki-gun lost the titles to the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).
– December 22nd, Taichi won a Battle Royal at the TAKA Michinoku & Taichi Produce Part 3.
– January 4, 2014, Suzuki-gun competed in a 4-Way for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– June 8th, Taichi lost to KUSHIDA in the semi-finals of the Best of the Super Junior XXI.
– September 23rd, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & El Desperado) challenged Time Splitters for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– November 1st, Suzuki-gun lost to the Young Bucks in the semi-finals of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’14.
– November 8th, Taichi challenged Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title.
– January 4, 2015, Taichi competed in the Dark New Japan Rumble.
– January 25th, Taichi competed in the Royal Rumble at TAKA & Taichi Produce Challenge 2.
– March 15th, Taichi defeated Atsushi Kotoge for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.
– March 18th, Taichi defeated Gedo at the TAKA & Taichi Produce Return to Origin.
– April 11th, Taichi defended the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title against Taiji Ishimori.
– May 10th, Taichi retained the title against Atsushi Kotoge.
– June 13th, Taichi defended the title against Daisuke Harada.
– September 19th, Taichi retained the title against Daisuke Harada.
– December 23rd, Taichi lost the title to Taiji Ishimori.
– January 31st, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) challenged Momo No Seishun Tag (Daisuke Harada & Atsushi Kotoge) for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– June 12th, Suzuki-gun competed in a 3-Way for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– August 21st, Taichi lost to KUSHIDA in the semi-finals of the Super J Cup ’16.
– December 2nd, Taichi challenged Atsushi Kotoge for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Title.
– February 5, 2017, Suzuki-gun challenged Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– March 6th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Roppongi Vice for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– April 9th, Suzuki-gun defended the titles against World Class Tag Team.
– April 27th, Suzuki-gun lost the titles to Roppongi Vice.
– May 17th, Taichi entered into the Best of the Super Junior XXIV.
– August 27th, Taichi defeated Yuma Aoyagi at the AJPW 45th Anniversary Show.
– September 16th, Suzuki-gun challenged Ricochet & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
– October 29th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) lost to ACH & Ryusuke Taguchi in the first round of the Super Junior Tag Tournament ’17.
– January 4, 2018, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Takashi Iizuka) competed in a 4-Way Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.
– March 10th, Taichi lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the first round of the New Japan Cup ’18.
– June 9th, Taichi competed in a 3-Way for the NEVER Openweight Title.
– July 1st, Taichi defeated Will Ospreay at RevPro Strong Style Evolved.
– September 17th, Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto for the NEVER Openweight Title.
– November 3rd, Taichi lost the title to Hirooki Goto.
– November 9th, Taichi defeated Chris Brookes at RevPro Uprising ’18.
– November 18th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) entered into the World Tag League ’18.
– February 3, 2019, Taichi challenged Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Title.
– February 19th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Masanobu Fuchi, Yoshiaki Fujiwara & Yuma Aoyagi at the Giant Baba Death 20th Memorial Box Office show.
– March 13th, Taichi lost to Tomohiro Ishii in the second round of the New Japan Cup ’19.
– May 3rd, Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb for the NEVER Openweight Title.
– June 9th, Taichi lost the title to Tomohiro Ishii.
– July 13th, Taichi entered into the G1 Climax ’19.
– November 16th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) entered into the World Tag League ’19.
– January 5, 2020, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) competed in a Gauntlet for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.
– February 2nd, Taichi lost to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo ’20.
– July 2nd, Taichi lost to SANADA in the quarter finals of the New Japan Cup ’20.
– July 12th, Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Golden Ace (Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.
– August 7th, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) lost to Master Wato & Golden Ace in the first round of the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Title Tournament.
– August 29th, Dangerous Tekkers defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against Golden Ace.
– September 19th, Taichi entered into the G1 Climax ’20.
– October 23rd, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr.) challenged CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii) for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.
– November 2nd, Dangerous Tekkers defended the IWGP Tag Team Titles against CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto).
– November 15th, Dangerous Tekkers entered into the World Tag League ’20.