Rhea Ripley suffered multiple contusions and abrasions
According to Fightful Rhea Ripley suffered multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears after having five earrings ripped off during the match. Doctors had to remove pieces of skin from her ear to “make her ear look normal again.”
Listening to the doctor cut bits of my ear off was very… strange. ✂️👂🏼 https://t.co/XLAQ5Mf7PT
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 20, 2020
Maybe wrestling with piercings isn’t such a good idea. Just a thought.