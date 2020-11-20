Rhea Ripley suffered multiple contusions and abrasions

Nov 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Fightful Rhea Ripley suffered multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears after having five earrings ripped off during the match. Doctors had to remove pieces of skin from her ear to “make her ear look normal again.”

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    November 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Maybe wrestling with piercings isn’t such a good idea. Just a thought.

