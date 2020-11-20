Joe Doering

Real Name: Joseph Doering

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 276 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 16, 1982

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario (Canada)

Resides: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: December 19, 2004

Trained By: Can-Am Wrestling School/Total Nonstop Action Wrestling

Finishing Move: Revolution Bomb

Biography

– Doering has used Drake Brewer, Von/Vaughn Doering & Hans Von Doering as ring names as well as the nickname Big.

– December 13, 2005, Doering lost to Rhino on TNA iMPACT.

– September 25, 2006, Doering & Brandon Thomaselli lost to Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) on TNA iMPACT.

– October 21st, Doering challenged Phil Atlas for the MPW Metropolitan Title.

– March 23, 2007, Doering & Jake O’Reilly competed against Michael Elgin & Havok for the vacant GCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 21st, Doering defeated Danny Duggan at MPW Aggressive Behavior.

– May 23rd, Doering & AJ Styles challenged Derek Wylde & Michael Elgin for the GCW Tag Team Titles.

– December 9th, Doering & Keiji Muto defeated Voodoo Murders (Satoshi Kojima & Suwama) to win the AJPW Real World Tag League ’07.

– January 3, 2008, Doering & Keiji Muto defeated Voodoo Murders for the AJPW World Tag Team Titles.

– April 5th, Doering entered into the AJPW Champion Carnival ’08.

– April 29th, Doering & Keiji Muto defended the AJPW Tag Team Titles against Voodoo Murders.

– May 25th, Doering defeated Zodiac in a Hair vs. Mask match.

– June 28th, Doering & Keiji Muto lost the AJPW Tag Team Titles to GURENTAI (Minoru Suzuki & Taiyo Kea).

– June 30th, Doering lost to Rhino at BCW WrestleFest ’08.

– November 22nd, Voodoo Murders (Doering & Zodiac) entered into the Real World Tag League ’08.

– December 13th, Doering & Johnny Devine lost to Kevin Nash & Cody Deaner at the BCW 15th Anniversary Show.

– February 1, 2009, Doering challenged for the BSE Suicide Six Pack Title.

– April 5th, Doering entered into the Champion Carnival ’09.

– June 21st, Doering defeated Zodiac on the AJPW Cross Over ’09 Tour.

– August 19th, Doering defeated Seiya Sanada at AJPW Summer Impact ’09.

– October 11th, Doering defeated Ryota Hama at the AJPW Anniversary Tour ’09.

– October 24th, Voodoo Murders (Doering & TARU) challenged Akebono & Ryota the for the All Asia Tag Team Titles.

– November 21st, Voodoo Murders entered into the Real World Tag League ’09.

– January 11, 2010, Doering challenged Satoshi Kojima for the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

– March 18th, Brewer defeated Johnny Prime on FCW TV.

– April 8th, Brewer & Johnny Curtis lost to Johnny Prime & Big E. Langston on FCW TV.

– June 10th, Brewer lost to Husky Harris on FCW TV.

– February 6, 2011, Voodoo Murders (Doering & KONO) defeated Partisan Forces (Akebono & Taiyo Kea) for the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

– March 21st, Voodoo Murders would defend the titles against Taiyo Kea & Takao Omori.

– April 8th, Doering would enter into the Champion Carnival ’11.

– June 19th, Doering & Rene Dupree lost to Takao Omori & Taiyo Kea at AJPW Pro-Wrestling Love in Ryogoku Vol. 12.

– August 27th, Doering competed in the Destroyer Cup Battle Royal.

– October 23rd, Doering & Big Daddy defeated SMOP (Akebono & Ryota Hama) at AJPW Pro-Wrestling Love in Ryogoku Vol. 13.

– November 19th, Doering & Big Daddy entered into the Real World Tag League ’11.

– May 20, 2012, Doering & Seiya Sanada defeated Get Wild (Takao Omori & Manabu Soya) for the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

– June 17th, Doering & Seiya Sanada would lose the titles to Get Wild.

– November 30th, Last Revolution (Doering & Suwama) lost to Get Wild in the finals of the Real World Tag League ’12.

– April 20, 2013, Doering entered into the Champion Carnival ’13.

– June 2nd, Last Revolution challenged Burning (Go Shiozaki & Jun Akiyama) for the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

– September 21st, Doering lost to Go Shiozaki in the semi-finals of the AJPW Royal Road Tournament ’13.

– October 22nd, Evolution (Doering & Suwama) defeated Burning for the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

– November 24th, Doering challenged Akebono for the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

– December 8th, Evolution defeated Xceed (Go Shiozaki & Kento Miyahara) to win the Real World Tag League ’13.

– February 8, 2014, Evolution defended the AJPW Tag Team Titles against Burning Wild (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Jun Akiyama).

– February 16th, Evolution retained the titles against Akebono & Yutaka Yoshie.

– March 16th, Doering defeated Takao Omori at AJPW Chiba Extra Dream.

– April 15th, Doering entered into the Champion Carnival ’14.

– May 16th, Evolution defended the AJPW Tag Team Titles against Big Guns (Zeus & The Bodyguard).

– June 28th, Evolution lost the titles to Burning Wild.

– July 27th, Doering defeated Suwama for the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

– August 30th, Doering retained the title against Akebono.

– September 15th, Doering lost to Go Shiozaki in the first round of the Royal Road Tournament ’14.

– October 18th, Doering defended the Triple Crown Title against Rhino.

– October 29th, Doering retained the title against Go Shiozaki.

– November 20th, Evolution entered into the Real World Tag League ’14.

– January 3, 2015, Doering lost the Triple Crown Title to Go Shiozaki.

– April 10th, Doering entered into the Champion Carnival ’15.

– December 5th, Doering defeated Chris Raaber for the EWA World Heavyweight Title.

– December 30th, Doering would lose the title to Chris Raaber in a No DQ.

– January 11, 2017, Doering challenged Cody Deaner for the BCW Heavyweight Title.

– April 30th, Doering lost to Shuji Ishikawa in the finals of the Champion Carnival ’17.

– August 27th, Doering, Kotaro Suzuki & Big Guns lost to Jun Akiyama, Koji Iwamoto, Minoru Tanaka & Takao Omori at the AJPW 45th Anniversary Show.

– September 2nd, Doering lost to Rey Mysterio in the finals of the CWE World Grand Prix.

– September 23rd, Doering lost to Suwama in the semi-finals of the Royal Road Tournament ’17.

– October 21st, Doering defeated Suwama for the AJPW Triple Crown Title.

– November 19th, Doering & Taiyo Kea entered into the Real World Tag League ’17.

– January 2, 2018, Doering retained the Triple Crown Title against Zeus.

– February 3rd, Doering retained the title against KAI.

– March 3rd, Doering defeated Moose at the BCW/Impact Wrestling One Night Only: March Breakdown.

– March 25th, Doering would lose the Triple Crown Title to Kento Miyahara.

– April 8th, Doering entered into the Champion Carnival ’18.

– September 23rd, Doering lost to Kengo Mashimo in the second round of the Royal Road Tournament ’18.

– November 17th, The Bomber (Doering & Dylan James) entered into the Real World Tag League ’18.

– January 2, 2019, The Bomber challenged Violent Giants (Suwama & Shuji Ishikawa) for the AJPW Tag Team Titles.

– January 5th, The Bomber & Gianni Valletta defeated Evolution (Suwama & Yusuke Okada) & Shuji Ishikawa at AJPW Chiba Extra Dream 21.

– April 4th, Doering entered into the Champion Carnival ’19.

– July 6th, Doering entered into the Wrestle Gate Emerald Grand Prix.

– September 16th, Doering lost to Kento Miyahara in the first round of the Royal Road Tournament ’19.

– October 19th, Doering defeated James Mason to win the POW Catch Weltcup Tournament ’19.

– October 24th, Doering & Sam Adonis defeated Jimmy Vegas & Bulk Nasty at Lucha Pittsburgh Wrestlerex III.

– November 17th, Doering & Jun Akiyama entered into the Real World Tag League ’19.

– November 14, 2020, Doering arrived at Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point in which he aligned himself with Eric Young.