A second weekly NXT show?
It has been reported that Triple H has begun budgeting for a second weekly show for the NXT brand to give talent more ring time considering NXT house shows have been cancelled this year.
The second weekly show for the NXT brand to give talent more ring time considering NXT house shows have been cancelled this year can be read in 2 ways:
1. The new NXT show being NXT:UK or 205 Live on US TV. Both of which brands falls under the NXT umbrella /NXT parasol.
2. The new NXT show also being for the Main NXT roster that TUE and Finn Balor are part of. But if that case then WWE need rename the current Main NXT roster show which is simply called NXT.
This Main NXT roster has over 43 male wrestlers (including the 205 wrestlers like August Grey & Tony Nese who occassionly wrestle there) and 20 female wrestlers (including Scarlett, Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir) on it so some Main NXT roster talent whom haven’t been seen for months like the Grizzled Young Veterans & Indus Sher (Indus Sher whom really should be on NXT:UK in my honest opinion due to the UK having a very high British Indian population) aren’t able to get on TV due to the limited 2 hours and 15 minutes time each week that the Main NXT roster show has.
Just use them on 205 Live seeing as most of the guys fall into that weight limit. There is no need at all for ANOTHER weekly show.