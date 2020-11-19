Match announced for NXT War Games
.@RealKingRegal said "WARGAMES," so it's official. #UndisputedERA @AdamColePro @KORcombat @theBobbyFish & @roderickstrong will battle @PatMcAfeeShow @PeteDunneYxB @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit inside WARGAMES! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT https://t.co/JWt7VDJEV0 pic.twitter.com/8jRFWOJrKI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2020
Before the Covid pandemic there was a rivalry going on with NXT against NXT:UK that also gave us The Undisputed Era vs Imperium feud. Had the Covid pandemic not happened this year I expect we would likely seen their feud reignite for NXT War Games.
Considering that two brands haven’t feuded with each other since the pandemic I can’t see any Worlds Collide events happening in 2021 until the Covid travel restrictions end.