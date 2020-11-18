The Miz Teases Cashing In his Money In the Bank Title Opportunity

Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Championship from Randy Orton on this week’s edition of RAW, with McIntyre hitting the Claymore on Orton to become a two-time champion. It appears the title change has The Miz pondering the possibilities with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Miz took to Twitter to tease another potential cash-in after the “hot potato” switch with the WWE title.

“I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game,” Miz wrote.

Miz doesn’t currently have a match for WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, but McIntyre does as he gets set to square off with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.