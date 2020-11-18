PWI’s Tag Team Top 10, Early betting odds for the 2020 Survivor Series

Via Colin Vassallo:

It’s pay-per-view time once again and this Sunday WWE will celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker with the 2020 Survivor Series.

We will take a look at the early odds for the show below provided by Sports Betting Dime and then you can come back on Sunday when we publish the final odds before the show goes on the air.

One of the main events of the show was changed after Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton on Raw this past Monday. McIntyre, now the WWE champion, will take on Universal champion Roman Reigns. Despite his fresh win, McIntyre is the underdog with +150 odds while the tribal chief is the favorite with -200 odds.

In the Raw vs Smackdown Women’s champions match, Sasha Banks is currently the favorite with odds of -160 while Asuka is +120 to win. The last time these two wrestled, Asuka won the Raw Women’s title at SummerSlam just a month after Banks beat Asuka on Raw for the title via count-out when Asuka went to help Kairi Sane who was getting beat by Bayley backstage.

It’s all undecided for the match between The New Day and The Street Profits, who are the Raw Tag Team and Smackdown Tag Team champions respectively. The jury is still out on this one, with the odds set to -120 for both set of teams.

Bobby Lashley is unsurprisingly the favorite to win his match against Sami Zayn. Lashley, the current United States champion, is at -325 odds while the Intercontinental champion Zayn is at +215.

The women’s traditional five-on-five elimination match will see Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce taking on Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, and two others still to be determined. Team Smackdown is the favorite to win at -170 while Team Raw is at +130.

And for the men’s traditional five-on-five elimination match, it’s Team Raw which is the favorite for now. Team Raw will have AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle taking on Team Smackdown consisting of Kevin Owens, Jay Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and another member still to be determined. Team red is at -180 to win while team blue is at +140.

The Survivor Series airs this Sunday on the WWE Network starting at 7PM ET. A paid subscription is required to watch the event.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Tag Team Top 10

1. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

2. Kenny Omega & Adam Page

3. Golden Role Models (Bayley & Sasha Banks)

4. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

5. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

6. Guerrillas of Destiny

7. Lucha Bros.

8. New Day

9. Kabuki Warriors

10. Roppongi 3K