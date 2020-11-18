News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by two title matches.

New NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff will grant Johnny Gargano his rematch after last week’s title change. Also, Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature an appearance by NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor will give an update on his status and the title, his first since undergoing jaw surgery several weeks back.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.