McIntyre Reveals Who Actually Owns The Sword He Used On RAW

Drew McIntyre captured his second WWE Championship during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, defeating Randy Orton in the main event of the show.

During the episode, Sheamus gave him a sword during a backstage segment ahead of his WWE Championship match.

He came out to the ring brandishing a sword, which actually belongs to Vince McMahon. McIntyre revealed during an interview with Fox Sports, the sword was gifted to McMahon by Stephanie and Triple H.