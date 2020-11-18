Former ECW Arena In Jeopardy of Being Demolished

The 2300 Arena, aka the former ECW Arena, is in danger of shutting down due to the pandemic and a GoFundMe has been set up to try and prevent that. You can check out the “Help Save 2300 Arena COVID-19 Relief Fund” here, which was set up by the Arena so that it can, in the campaign’s words, “stay afloat this winter and continue our 13-year legacy.”

The campaign is seeking a total of $100,000 to keep the venue in business after the pandemic forced public gatherings to shut down. The campaign notes that the venue was given the opportunity to open doors at 25% capacity, limiting them to 300 inside.

The campaign goes on to say:

“There was no lack of interest. Our calendars were booked within days. Promoters were eager to get back to work along with athletes and entertainers excited for the chance to perform again. This short-lived success thus far was all thanks to our client and employee dedication and support, and mostly to our loyal guests. It was an amazing feeling to see people walk through front doors again reminding us it was all worth it.

We have looked over the past four weeks of operations at “reduced capacity” with a bare minimum of expectations in order to survive. We anticipate this winter to be our last hurdle to get over between the long dark winter months eliminating our outside capacity and the currant six-week shut down before we can once again open our doors next season and thrive. We see the light at the end of the tunnel and have no doubt that we can rebound from all of this.”

The donations will include donor perks as follows:

“$200+ – Gladiator: As a sign of our eternal gratitude, you’ll get a personalized plaque on our 2300 Arena donor wall, plus a thank you on the site.

$100 to $199– Hats off: You’ll receive a 2300 Arena branded winter hat, plus a thank you on our site.

up to $99– Hero Spotlight: You’ll receive a thank you on our site.”

As of now, the campaign has raised $1,780 over the last day.