Darby Allin Slept In His Car On Night Before Full Gear PPV

Darby Allin revealed to Busted Open Radio that he didn’t want to forget where he came from which encouraged him to sleep in his car.

“I wanted to remind myself of just how sh*tty things were. So I slept in there [my car] and the weather in Jacksonville is still so much more muggy than other places. It was just a reminder to myself. You don’t need to forget where you came from just because this week’s huge. To keep it? It makes you want to fight more. So now I’m grateful to have this house with 13 acres and a wrestling ring downstairs. [Also] skate ramps and a bunch of crazy sh*t.”