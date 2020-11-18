11/18/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

A video package airs for one of AEW’s newest tag teams, Top Flight.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin)

Nick and Darius start the match. Nick connects with a chop and goes for an arm-drag, but Darius lands on his feet and sends Nick into the corner. Matt and Dante tag in, and Top Flight double team Matt and deliver a double kick to the chest. Dante goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Dante connects with a dropkick and clotheslines Matt in the corner. Darius and Dante exchange quick tags and sends The Bucks to the floor. Top Flight somersault in the ring as The Bucks regroup on the outside. Matt gets back into the ring with Dante and they tie up. Matt applies a side headlock, but Nick makes a blind tag and delivers a superkick to Dante. Matt sends Darius to the floor and dropkicks him into the barricade. Nick delivers a knee strike to Dante, and The Bucks delivers a dropkick/bulldog combination. Nick slams Dante into the corner and tags in Matt. Matt drops a knee and locks in the Sharpshooter. Darius breaks it up and delivers an elbow to Nick, who entered as well. Nick kicks Darius on the ropes and Dante gets powerbombed into Dante in the corner. The Bucks connect with a double stomp/Backstabber combination on Dante.

The Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver, but Dante sends Matt into Nick, and then takes Matt down with a hurricanrana and tags in Darius. Darius drops Matt with a clothesline and a double chop. Darius delivers another chop and drops Matt with a Spanish Fly. Darius goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Top Flight drop The Bucks on the floor with dives. Darius tags into the match, and Dante delivers kicks to The Buck. Darius takes Matt down with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Dante comes back, but Matt drops him with a clothesline. Matt knocks Darius to the floor and Nick kicks Darius in the face. The Bucks double team Dante in the corner and drop him with an assisted Sliced Bread. Nick goes for the cover, but Darius breaks it up. Darius gets thrown to the floor and Matt picks Dante up. Nick goes up top, but Darius grabs his ankle as Dante rolls Matt up for two. Darius gets sent back to the floor and The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Dante and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, The Hybrid2 attack Top Flight on the floor. The Young Bucks rush over and chase TH2 away and help Top Flight to their feet.

A look at how The Inner Circle slayed Las Vegas over the past week is shown. They are shown gambling, watching dancers, and then MJF and Chris Jericho keep one-upping each other with alcohol. Konnan shows up and they emerge from a smoke-filled limousine soon after. They all get inebriated and Sammy Guevara tells MJF he hate shim before they all laugh, and then Jake Hager and Wardlow start beating up random guys.

The AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, cuts a promo. He says he got to where he is today because of his dad. He says his dad picked him up from the police station one day and told him that they were the good guys. He says people are trying to lie, cheat, and steal the title away from him, but he is one of the good guys. He says the whole world is bearing down on him, but he is the AEW World Champion and that will never change.

Miro has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Orange Cassidy

Orange ducks a punch and casually smacks Sabian in the face. Sabian drops Cassidy with a headlock take down, but Cassidy counters into his own side headlock. Sabian gets free and delivers an elbow strike. Sabian applies a standing arm-bar and takes Cassidy to the mat. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Sabian goes for a drop toe hold, but Cassidy holds on and puts his hand in his pockets. Cassidy connects with a dropkick and sends Sabian to the floor. Cassidy connects with a dive and rolls Sabian back into the ring. Ford gets in between them and Cassidy gives her a high five. Sabian comes back with a dropkick and a gut-buster. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the ring, Sabian and Cassidy are battling on the top rope. Cassidy sends Sabian to the mat and connects with a cross-body. Cassidy follows with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Cassidy goes up top and goes for the diving DDT, but Sabian blocks it and sends Cassidy to the apron. Sabian goes for an enzuigiri, but Cassidy dodges it and slams Sabian into the turnbuckle. Cassidy connects with the diving DDT and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Sabian drapes Cassidy over the top rope and drops him with a Brain Buster. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Sabian slams Cassidy to the mat and goes for another cover, but Cassidy kicks out again. Sabian goes for a swinging neck-breaker, but Cassidy counters with a roll-up for two. Sabian delivers a right hand and goes for the swinging neck-breaker again, but Cassidy rolls through with a mouse trap cover and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Miro rushes the ring and drops Cassidy with a clothesline. Best Friends rush out, but Miro and Sabian escape the ring.

Kenny Omega comes to the ring for the contract signing for his AEW World Championship Match against Jon Moxley at Dynamite: Winter is Coming on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moxley’s music hits, but he doesn’t come out. We see that Moxley has been attacked backstage and is knocked out. Omega says he doesn’t fall for the psychological stuff and it looks like Moxley has a bloody nose. Omega says he will see Moxley at Winter is Coming and signs the contract.

More Inner Circle shenanigans in Las Vegas are shown. They are on a rooftop and MJF says he has always been a loan wolf, but wanted to find a wolfpack. They all wake up in a hotel suite doing different activities. MJF has stuff written on his face, Guevara has married three women, Santana is feeding chickens, and they find Hornswoggle in a closet.

Jericho has joined the commentary team. He says he and Hager will beat up Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian next week.

Eddie Kingston joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: PAC vs. The Blade (w/The Butcher and The Bunny)

PAC dropkicks Blade into the corner and stomps him into the mat. PAC kicks Blade in the face and chokes him with his boot. PAC tosses Blade to the floor and slams him into the barricade. PAC slams Blade into the barricade again and tosses him back into the ring. PAC goes up top and connects with a shotgun dropkick. PAC gets face-to-face with Butcher on the floor, but Blade takes him down with a dropkick. Blade slams PAC into the barricade a few times and tosses him back into the ring. Blade drapes PAC over the top rope and picks him up, but PAC counters with a DDT. PAC slams Blade into the corner and connects with a few kicks. Bunny trips PAC up and he gets in her place. Butcher takes PAC down on the floor behind the referee’s back and tosses him back into the ring. Blade drops PAC with the Doctor Bomb and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out as the show goes to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blade kicks PAC in the head and pie-faces him a few times. PAC gets to his feet and they exchange shots. Blade connects with a knee strike in the corner, but PAC comes back with a pump kick in the corner. PAC connects with a thrust kick and comes off the ropes, but Blade takes him down with a power slam. Blade goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Blade goes up top, but PAC kicks him in the head. PAC drops Blade with a superplex and goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. PAC delivers an uppercut in the corner and goes up top. Bunny gets on the apron, and Butcher gets in the ring. PAC drops Butcher with a shot and Blade rolls PAC up for two. PAC drops Blade back to the mat and connects with a Shooting Star Press to the back. PAC locks in the Brutalizer and Blade taps out.

Winner: PAC

-After the match, PAC gets a microphone and calls out Kingston. Butcher attacks PAC from behind and beats him down with Blade. Kingston gets into the ring and trash talks PAC. Kingston says he is going to put PAC through the gauntlet, but Rey Fenix comes to the ring and attacks Butcher and Blade. Butcher and Blade beat down Fenix as Kingston delivers shots to PAC. Penta comes to the ring with a chair. He goes after Butcher, Blade, and Kingston, but they escape the ring. Death Triangle stand in the ring as Butcher, Blade, and Kingston are on the outside.

Backstage, Jade Cargill attacks Brandi Rhodes with a chair as Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero hold referees back. Big Swole rushes in as Cargill backs away and leaves with Guerrero and Rose.

Match #4 – NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

They lock up and Deeb backs Rosa into the corner. They have a clean break and lock up again. Deeb applies a waist-lock, but Rosa drops her and a heel hook and turns it into a rear chin-lock. Rosa turns it into an arm-bar, but Deeb counters and rolls Rosa up for two. Rosa takes Deeb down with a side headlock take down, but Deeb turns it into a head scissors hold. Deeb gets a roll-up for one, but Rosa counters out. Deeb applies a side headlock and drops Rosa to the mat. Rosa gets to her feet, but Deeb connects with an uppercut. Rosa comes back with a shot, and they begin exchanging shots. Rosa drops Deeb with an arm drag, and then connects with a scoop slam. Rosa connects with a senton splash and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Rosa sends Deeb into the ropes and connects with a splash. Deeb comes back and drops Rosa with a leg whip in the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rosa connects with a corner clotheslines and follows with a series of short-arm clotheslines in the corner. Rosa drops Deeb to the mat and connects with a hesitation dropkick against the ropes. Rosa sends Deeb down with a butterfly suplex and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb comes back with a draping neck-breaker over the middle rope and delivers a Spear on the apron. Deeb goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rosa comes back with a suplex and delivers a missile dropkick. Deeb rolls to the floor and Reba shows up on the floor. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. drops Rosa on the stage and rolls her back into the ring. Baker runs backstage as Deeb gets back into the ring. Deeb drops Rosa with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rosa comes back with a jack-knife cover for two and they exchange roll-ups for two. Deeb locks in a submission, but Rosa gets free. They exchange pins again, but Rosa connects with a spinning back fist and slams Deeb to the mat. Rosa goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. They exchange roll-ups again and Deeb slams Rosa to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NWA World Women’s Champion: Serena Deeb

-After the match, Baker comes back and she and Rosa brawl on the outside before referees pull them apart.

Anna Jay and John Silver cut a promo. Silver says Mr. Brodie Lee demanded that Jay get a title shot against Hikaru Shida next week. Jay says Shida took advantage of her last time, but it won’t be the same next week.

Also announced for next week, PAC and Rey Fenix will take on The Butcher and The Blade, and Will Hobbs will be in action.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (w/Taz) vs. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin (w/Arn Anderson)

Allin and Starks start the match. They lock up and Allin applies a front face-lock. Starks counters and takes Allin down. Allin goes back to the front face-lock, but Starks turns it into a hammer-lock. Allin turns it into a hammer-lock of his own, but Starks gets to the ropes. They exchange slaps and brawl on the mat. Cage tags in, as does Rhodes. Cage applies a side headlock, but Rhodes gets free. Rhodes comes off the ropes, but Cage counters with a back-breaker. Cage comes off the ropes, but Rhodes counters with a dropkick. Cage sends Rhodes into the corner and charges, but Rhodes moves and takes Cage down with a moonsault. Taz leaves the commentary team and heads to ringside. Rhodes delivers more shots to Cage and delivers the Disaster Kick. Allin tags in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage and Rhodes are in the ring. During the break, Anderson was ejected for throwing a chair into the ring after Taz grabbed Rhodes’s leg. Rhodes goes for the tag, but Starks pulls Allin to the floor. Cage delivers an elbow in the corner and drops Rhodes with a German suplex. Cage goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Starks tags in and stomps on Rhodes. Starks sends Rhodes to the corner and delivers body shots. Starks stomps Rhodes to the mat and wrenches his neck. Rhodes counters with a back body drop, followed by another, and tags in Allin. Starks goes into the corner as Allin knocks Cage to the floor. Allin connects with shots to Starks in the corner and rolls him up for two. Cage tags in and suplexes Allin as Allin suplexes Starks. Rhodes comes back with a kick to Cage, but Starks drops Rhodes with a Spear. Allin sends Starks to the corner with a dropkick and then takes Cage down with a Destroyer. Allin goes for the cover, but Starks breaks it up. Starks grabs Allin, but Rhodes drops Starks with the Cross Rhodes. Cage drops Allin with a clothesline and then slams Rhodes to the mat.

Cage puts Allin up top and climbs. Allin connects with elbow shots and a headbutt. Starks grabs Allin’s ankle and Cage kicks Allin in the midsection. Cage slams Allin to the mat with an avalanche Drillclaw and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

-After the match, Starks continues to beat down Allin, but Rhodes pulls him off. Cage and Starks attack Rhodes and beat him down as well. Will Hobbs rushes the ring with a chair, and Taz, Cage, and Starks leaves the ring. Hobbs picks up the FTW Championship and holds it in the air. Rhodes gets to his feet, but Hobbs drops Rhodes with a shot to the head with the FTW title belt. Hobbs smirks over Rhodes as Taz, Starks, and Cage get back into the ring. They stand over Rhodes and Taz talks trash to him as the show comes to a close.