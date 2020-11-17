Tyson Fury congratulates The Undertaker on 30-year WWE career

Donning the special Undertaker WWE title along with a hat similar to that of the Dead Man, boxing champ and massive WWE fan Tyson Fury congratulated The Undertaker on his 30th anniversary with WWE.

“Hi this is Tyson Fury and this is a special message to The Undertaker celebrating 30 years in WWE. Fantastic, thank you very much for all the great matches you gave us over the years…God bless you…see you around,” Fury says in the video.

“I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series,” he continued in the tweet.

The Undertaker noted the tweet and thanked Fury. “Massive respect…thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future,” Taker wrote.

Fury wrestled Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in October of last year in Saudi Arabia and has said he’d like to do another match in the future.