Mark Henry “shocked” but “not surprised” by Vega’s firing from WWE

Speaking on the latest Busted Open Radio episode, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said he was a bit shocked at the release of Zelina Vega, but not completely surprised by what happened.

Henry said that he knew that Vega was an avid Twitch and Cameo user and it was going to be hard for her to stop that interaction with her fans. Henry noted that during Halloween, Vega dressed in multiple costumes as she kept putting out photos and interacting with her fans on social media and said he didn’t not expect her to drop her work just like that even though WWE put the ban in place.

The World’s Strongest Man then added that the 29-year-old now former WWE Superstar found out from someone that she was getting fired that day at Smackdown and had an ace up her sleeve.

“It comes from good authority that she knew before they gave her the future endeavor speech. Then she was like…‘well I’m gonna leave some parting gifts,’” Henry said.

That “parting gift” was Vega’s “I support unionization” tweet which got picked up by SAG-AFTRA and could be something that opens the proverbial can of worms for WWE.