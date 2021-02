NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray posted to social media to respond to a call out from Sasha Banks. Banks said that Ray was a “dream match” for her and wanted to fly over to face Ray for her title. In response, Ray posted:

If @SashaBanksWWE wants to take me to a private island she can be my guest😅

Still not getting my title though😘 https://t.co/5E4iOEwUxX

— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) November 16, 2020