Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose out of the Raw women’s Survivor Series team

The Raw women’s Survivor Series team had two Superstars swapped following last night’s Raw with Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose taken out of the match.

The two were part of a six-woman tag team match where they teamed up with Asuka to take on Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lana. Rose, who had tape on her shoulder, was taken out immediately from the match and then after everything was over, Reckoning from Retribution attacked Dana Brooke backstage during an interview.

Adam Pearce said that both Brooke and Rose were unable to compete this Sunday and were then replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce, who now join Baszler, Jax, and Lana for this Sunday’s pay-per-view.

The five Raw women will take on Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and two other still yet to be decided individuals.