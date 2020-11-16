SAG-AFTRA President Plans To Reach Out To Wrestlers About Joining SAG
Following Zelina Vega’s release from WWE this past weekend, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carites offered her support to her. Carites has now released a statement to Wrestling Inc about the possibility of wrestlers joining SAG, especially considering the recent third party platform edict from WWE has brought renewed attention to unionization. The statement reads:
Wrestling is as much about media as it is sports, and we are going to directly engage with members of this profession to help find ways for them to protect themselves.
“As more people reinvest in unions, and as more working people are harassed by employers who don’t want to protect them, SAG-AFTRA is committed to doing what we can to help professional wrestlers secure the protections they deserve.
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris
As a union worker myself. I think it’s great. But in wrestling it’s going to hurt alot. Indie guys won’t get extra work ever if they join a union. And your local indie will shut down. Union guidelines will be across the board so it will destroy the business. At my job I could literally stab someone and my job would have a hard time getting rid of me. Unions are great. But it will destroy wrestling
Look at the shill talking about how unions are great but it will destroy the damn livelihoods of more people than they will help. It’s almost like some of us think those are the reasons we want unions gone.
@Miko–This isn’t about Indie wrestlers, it’s about WWE wrestlers. WWE says everyone that works for them is an independent contractor, yet they won’t let them work anywhere else. Now they are telling their independent contractors that they can’t have Twitch and other accounts to make more money. They are not independent contractors if they are being told what they can and can’t do outside of the ring.