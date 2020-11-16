Notes on Randy Orton and Zelina Vega

Nov 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Sports Illustrated (and confirmed by WWE), the reason Zelina Vega was released from WWE was because she challenged WWE’s new edict by opening an OnlyFans account and having a subscription fee of $30.

Her account featured exclusive videos and photos of “cosplays, lingerie, swimsuits and more.”

