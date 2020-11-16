Notes on Brandi Lauren and Stephanie McMahon
– Former Impact Knockout Brandi Lauren (Ava Storie), who recently signed with WWE in late August, reportedly has a new ring name. According to PWInsider who originally reported her signing is stating her new name will now be Skyler Storey.
Tomorrow I’m speaking at the 2020 #ForbesCMO Summit alongside @RedSox’s Adam Grossman & @BET’s Kimberly Paige about the future of entertainment and how @WWE has adapted to better engage our fans during the pandemic. Register here https://t.co/8fzX5Bn9vv & tune in at 1:30pm EST
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 17, 2020