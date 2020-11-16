Notes on Brandi Lauren and Stephanie McMahon

Nov 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former Impact Knockout Brandi Lauren (Ava Storie), who recently signed with WWE in late August, reportedly has a new ring name. According to PWInsider who originally reported her signing is stating her new name will now be Skyler Storey.

—-

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Selene Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal