Matt & Nick Jackson’s new memoir on sale tomorrow

Please see the attached press release for information on Matt & Nick Jackson’s new memoir “Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues.” Published by Dey Street Books, the book is available for purchase starting tomorrow in bookstores and online retailers nationwide.

The Young Bucks, one of the greatest professional wrestling tag teams of all time,

highlight their inspirational journey from a backyard ring in Southern California to the

global stage of All Elite Wrestling in this memoir

By Nick & Matt Jackson

On Sale: Nov. 17, 2020

A warm, heartfelt story told with the brothers’ wit and charm, YOUNG BUCKS: Killing the Business from Backyards

to the Big Leagues (November 17, 2020), reveals how two undersized athletes from Southern California have risen

to elite status in professional wrestling with millions of fans worldwide and a legion of followers on their acclaimed

web series Being the Elite. Famous for their high-flying moves, superkicks and hilarious videos, Matt and Nick are an

inspiration to fans worldwide due to their message of resilience and determination.

“Nearly 20 years ago, our father built us a wrestling ring in our back yard. Our journey to become professional

wrestlers began here,” said Matt Jackson. “Then after years of hawking T-shirts out of duffel bags at independent

shows across the U.S., documenting our lives on a web series filmed on our phones, and performing at the biggest

events in Japan, we’d eventually land the dream job of a lifetime.

“We’re excited to share the story of how we got there, after overcoming past failures, and finally deciding to play by

our own rules, ignoring traditions, earning us the reputation by critics as two wrestlers who were ‘Killing The

Business.’ This memoir is yet another milestone in our career, all thanks to the support of our amazing fans.”

The Young Bucks write endearingly about their sport, while sharing personal reflections and behind-the-scenes

anecdotes. Alternating between each brother’s perspective from chapter to chapter, the entertaining memoir is a

deep dive on what it means to grow into, and give back to, the sport and profession they embody and love.

About the Authors:

Matt and Nick Jackson, known as The Young Bucks, are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

The Southern California natives serve as EVP’s and in-ring talent for AEW, the new wrestling league taking the world

by storm. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing

roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry.

AEW is broadcasting two-hour weekly shows on TNT on Wednesdays from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

YOUNG BUCKS: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues

by Matt and Nick Jackson

Dey Street, on-sale Nov. 17, 2020

Hardcover ISBN: 9780062937834, $27.99

E-book ISBN: 9780062937841, $14.99