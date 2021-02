I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm

— (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020