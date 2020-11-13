Zelina Vega Released
WWE announced today that Zelina Vega has been released from her contract, a surprise cut that has left many scratching their heads.
A statement on WWE.COM read, ”WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Vega, real name Thea Trinidad, posted a tweet today saying that she supports unionization and mere minutes later, WWE announced her release. It is unclear what led to her firing but Vega was very active on her Twitch and vocal about WWE’s ban on third party services. WWE has threatened to terminate anyone who does not obey the new rules.
The 29-year-old has been working with WWE since 2017, starting in NXT and then eventually moving to the main roster. She is married to WWE Superstar Aleister Black.
I support unionization.
— (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020
I support @Zelina_VegaWWE… also she is a HUGE star with or without the ‘e’ so… joke’s on them. 💪🏼❤️
— katarina 😈💜 (@katarinasinfamy) November 14, 2020
Good riddance. Andrade is a lost cause and Garza will be fine. There is really no need for her as she isnt an exceptional talent. Its funny because people like Zelina would be one of the first to be released if there was a union.
Guessing they didn’t like her starting a cosplay outfit OnlyFans account lol.
@Nolo King – Disagreed. She literally saved Andrade’s career in NXT, if she hadn’t been paired with him, he’d have been released years ago. She’s also one of the best talkers in the business. I respect her for standing her ground and saying “NO!” to WWE’s crappy practices. It’s just a shame that no one else stood up too so if anyone of them (wrestlers) are still mad at WWE, it’s their fault for not coming together and collectively saying “no” to the third party ban that WWE came out with. They can’t fire everyone.
AEW NEEDS her in their women’s division. Someone who can talk, wrestle and would be a major boost for them.
@Nolo
Garza’s only saving grace is he’s a decent wrestler, has some charisma and he’s good looking (which as much as people want to deny it, IS important.) He’ll rotate through a few gimmicks and be out within 5 years.
Didn’t Zelina also do a promo spot with Paul Heyman? And held her own if I remember right. If that’s not a sign of her skills, IDK what is.
Kind of a surprise, but not a surprise to see everyone else who had issues tucked in their tail & say yes sir to Vince. I hope her husband leaves because they’ll both benefit elsewhere.