In light of Zelina Vega being released by WWE today,

There’s a bit more behind the scenes to the Zelina Vega release. Frustration from both sides is an understatement. While it can’t be directly tied to today’s news, Aleister Black recently requested to move back to NXT and was denied. Dissension amongst the parties involved.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 14, 2020