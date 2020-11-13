Third member of the female Survivor Series team determined
Liv Morgan beats Chelsea Green, Nattie, & Tamina in a Fatal 4 Way Match to qualify for the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team
Nothing against Liv, and I’m sure she would eventually have been on the team anyway especially with Ruby being on it, but the cynic in me says: what are the odds it was going to be Chelsea Green and they had to change it on the fly when she got hurt?
My guess that Zelina Vega was most likely to be in the fatal four way match before her release then WWE had Chelsea Green take her spot on the roster and the match.
Zelina was in a triple threat match where Ruby Riott qualifed but Natalya has been in all 3 of the matches to where you have win to qualify for the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team.
Match 1: Bianca Belair beat Billie Kay & Natalya in a triple threat match.
Match 2: Ruby Riott beat Zelina Vega & Natalya in a triple threat match.
Match 3: Liv Morgan beat Chelsea Green, Tamina & Natalya in a fatal four way match.
SmackDown has 10 female wrestlers on their roster. Bayley & Carmella (both heels) are the only ones that haven’t had a match to qualify for the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team.
Sasha Banks isn’t likely to do double duty at Survivor Series and Chelesa Green is injured so no second chance for Chelesa.
Next week SmackDown will likely do a tag team match to have the final 2 female qualify (most likely Bayley & Carmella if it is a tag team match) or 2 non tag team matches that includes Billie Kay & Tamina getting a second chance and Natalya getting her fourth & last chance. Santana Garrett or Vanessa Borne being is one of the matches is a possibilty considering like Chelesa they were alledgely called up (see Gerweck’s “Where in WWE Land is Santana Garrett?” article).
Chelsea filling in for Zelina makes sense, and Zelina may well have been on the team before everything went down. In her absence, there’s no way they make this big a deal out of Natalya being in backstage segments and every match and don’t eventually put her on the team somehow, so there’s one of the remaining spots. Maybe Bayley’s the other and the two fight it out for the (meaningless, but whatever) captaincy? Carmella is clearly entering a program with Banks, unless they were planning to put her on the team to help her shake off some of the ring rust first, in which case look for Bayley to interfere in Banks/Asuka. The only other one that makes sense is Tamina to set up a size/power matchup with Nia Jax – it’s a longshot given how little they use her, but maybe not since a match where she has a spot or two but otherwise gets lost in the shuffle seems like exactly the kind of thing they would use her for. (Again, there’s the cynic in me coming out.)
The other thing to look at is: how can they use the match to continue or revisit storylines? The Riott Squad makes sense since they’re in the tag title picture, Natalya has recent history with Lana, but so far Belair doesn’t have much reason to be there aside from giving her something to do to continue her push, so who could they put into something with her down the line? As you point out, there are currently three faces and no heels.
I don’t have any inside information, so I’m just shooting from the hip based on what I know about their booking from observing it on the shows. Really, I’m probably wrong as often as I’m right, especially in something like this with so many moving parts. Heck, Natalya could lose every match and still appoint herself “coach” or something, which would also be in character. We’ll see what happens on Friday, unless they pull a total swerve and leave a spot open as a surprise for Sunday. (Probably not Charlotte since she’s still assigned to Raw with Andrade unless they “trade” them, but a callup? The long-expected Ronda return? One more match for Michelle McCool to go with Taker’s farewell?) See…cynic again. 🙂
P.S. Bold prediction: given the last several weeks, Lana will either be the first one out or they’ll make one last-ditch attempt to get her over by having her win the thing or at least be the last Raw member standing.