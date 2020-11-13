Drew McIntyre plans to face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

Nov 13, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Smackdown opens up with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns says that he has made Smackdown the island of relevancy with Jey Uso’s recent rise to stardom being an example.
RAW’s Drew McIntyre comes out and says he plans on being the man who will face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in the Champion vs Champion Match after he beats Randy Orton this upcoming Monday on RAW.

Jey Uso, furious with Drew McIntyre, interrupting Roman, challenges Drew to a match later on tonight.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kaci Lennox

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal