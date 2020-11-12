Title match announced for next week’s NXT

Nov 12, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
@shirai_io defends her #WWENXT #WomensTitle against @rhearipley_wwe and @finnbalor addresses the fate of the #NXTTitle NEXT WEEK on @usa_network!
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Nov 11, 2020 at 8:00pm PST
