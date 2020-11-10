11/10/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) defeated TNT (Terrence Hughes and Terrell Hughes)

2. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Justin Blax and Louie Valle

3. Top Flight (Darrius Martin and Donte Martin) defeated Baron Black and Frankie Thomas

—

Peter Avalon has a private dinner with his new potential manager. They are interrupted by a guy, and then it is revealed his dinner for her is inside an elevator. She slaps him and walks away.

—

Frankie Kazarian replaces Ricky Starks on commentary for the next match.

—

4. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) defeated Adam Priest and Shawn Dean

—

Starks is back on commentary, replacing Kazarian.

—

5. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defeated Ashton Starr and David Ali

6. Leva Bates defeated Dani Jordyn

7. Alan Angels defeated Fuego Del Sol

8. Diamante and Ivelisse defeated Dreamgirl Ellie and Jennacide

9. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss