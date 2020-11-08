During AEW Full Gear’s post-PPV media conference, AEW President Tony Khan addressed plans for AEW’s video games:

“I can’t say too much. We’re making multiple games. We’re working on more than one game in AEW games and we’re going to cater to multiple platforms. We’re going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests. I think we’ll put a title out, a console game that’s best in class for a console game. We’re really excited about it.”

“The show was great but there is still a lot left this year. That can impact our video game plans and also, we’re going to put something out for those people, like myself, that love putting wrestling cards up together and love to be in the position that I am which is the general manager of AEW. That’ll be fun.”

AEW will be making an official announcement regarding video games on November 10th.