Notes on Hurricane Helms, Ronda Rousey, Tom Lawlor, and more
– Hurricane Helms and Gangrel made appears at last night’s AEW Full Gear PPV. Helms tweeted…
Next time I see @gangrel13, it’s on! pic.twitter.com/uL15EaWFJZ
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 8, 2020
—–
in cased you missed it…
—–
Ronda Rousey Stalks Jessamyn Duke in Among Us
—–
Unfortunately some time within the past 2 weeks I contracted Covid-19. Despite being asymptomatic, I obviously had to remove myself from @ParadigmProWres this past Friday. I'll be undergoing more tests as is recommended and hopefully I'll be back ASAP once I can be!
— REAL Norman Smiley account (@FilthyTomLawlor) November 8, 2020