Lacey Evans on the FOX pregame show

View this post on Instagram

"Lacey Evans, will you take a flight across America to support the troops, take part in a pushup challenge while wearing heels, thank them for their service then fly back the same night?".🥴✈👠 . Absofreakinlutley. @jayglazer @wweonfox @wwe @marines #WeCanDoIt💪❤🇺🇲 #LimitlessLady #SupportOurTroups