Alex Trebek passes away

Nov 8, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Game show legend Alex Trebek, the beloved “Jeopardy!” host who showed dignity and perseverance in dealing with a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2019, died Sunday. He was 80.

3 Responses

  1. Drew says:
    November 8, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Damn. He was a television icon.

  2. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    November 8, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Hollywood Hogan was not at WM7.

    R.I.P. ALEX TREBEK

  3. What? says:
    November 9, 2020 at 12:54 am

    One of my favorite recurring sketches on Saturday Night Live was Celebrity Jeopardy, with Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek and Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery. (“I’ll take ‘The Rapists’ for 200.” “That’s ‘Therapists.'”) Trebek himself had a cameo on one of them. Now both Trebek and Connery are gone within about a week of each other. As if 2020 wasn’t horrible enough already.

