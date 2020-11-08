Alex Trebek passes away
Game show legend Alex Trebek, the beloved “Jeopardy!” host who showed dignity and perseverance in dealing with a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2019, died Sunday. He was 80.
WWE is saddened to learn that Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80.
WWE extends its condolences to Trebek’s family, friends, and fans. https://t.co/hiXFoynpr3
— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2020
Damn. He was a television icon.
Hollywood Hogan was not at WM7.
R.I.P. ALEX TREBEK
One of my favorite recurring sketches on Saturday Night Live was Celebrity Jeopardy, with Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek and Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery. (“I’ll take ‘The Rapists’ for 200.” “That’s ‘Therapists.'”) Trebek himself had a cameo on one of them. Now both Trebek and Connery are gone within about a week of each other. As if 2020 wasn’t horrible enough already.