AEW Revolution PPV announced for 2021

All Elite Wrestling announced the next time that they will be on pay-per-view again, and that’s February 2021 for Revolution.

A promo for the show aired during last night’s Full Gear pay-per-view with the date of Saturday, February 27. One thing that was not announced was a location.

With coronavirus still around us and no one even daring to guess where the world will be in February, the location probably is still up in the air even for AEW themselves.

Last year, Revolution took place in Chicago and was headlined by Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho.