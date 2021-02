The updated Survivor Series 2020 card, which will take place 11/22 in Orlando, FL:

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, 3 More TBD)

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, & 1 TBD) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, 1 More TBD)

* Champion vs. Champion: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn