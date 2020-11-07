Linda McMahon: “We must continue the challenge”
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election after winning Pennsylvania and securing 20 electoral votes, according to projections by The Associated Press and NBC News. Linda McMahon, Trump’s former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, reacted…
Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge!!@VP; @AmericaFirstPAC
— Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) November 6, 2020
I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
she is just as delusional as the orangutan
Funny how they care so much about legality when it’s their side. Give it up, Linda. You LOST.
There are far too many irregularities in this election. Republican observers being banned from counts, even some democrat observers were removed when they questioned irregularities. Election workers filling in ballots without observers watching. Votes from unverified names. Votes from dead people. Vote harvesting. Dominion voting machines changing vote totals towards Biden. Sorry Americans, the electoral system is now compromised. This needs to be fixed so voters, not matter who you vote for, can have a real say on who they want to govern.
Biden Barely beat Trump in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin. I think the difference was only 37 or 38 thousand votes. In Wisconsin and Arizona it was less. Georgia is also close. I’m pretty sure Pennsylvania is getting a recount. I think the other three will also do a recount. Not saying it’ll change anything but maybe, don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
With that said, I’ll accept Biden as the winner if he is indeed the winner after everything is done.
@DB – please provide proof. Quoting Donald Trump or anyone else is not proof.
Ok, I’m missing something here, can someone help me figure this out? Trump has been the president for the past 4 years. He said that he was taking the results to court before the election even started. If he was the president and knew for the past 4 years when the election would be taking place, why the hell didn’t he do everything in his power to make it as legit as possible? Isn’t questioning an election that happened under your watch admitting your own incompetence?
@Luke,
Pretty sure he was against mail in ballots and wanted people to go vote. I think that Republicans were also pushing for voter ID laws. Other than that, I don’t think there was much he could do. I don’t think he has any power when it comes to the election since those are run by local and state government.
@Joseph
He’s the head of the country, you can’t excuse him, by saying “I don’t think there was much he could do”. Responsibility comes with the position and the power. By the way, the number of people that feel the need to make excuses for him works against him as well.
@Luke
Doesn’t matter that he’s the head of the country. He has no authority when it comes to the election.
@Luke
“Responsibility comes with the position and the power.”
The man doesn’t know the meaning of the word responsibility. If it goes his way, he was in charge of it and all his idea, if not, he had no control or knowledge of it. He said he was gonna hire smartest, brightest people to work for him in the White House, then fired them for being incompetent. While the economy was good, it was all him, when it was bad, it was someone else’s fault. It’s Trump 101.
@Joseph
These are the kinds of excuses I’m talking about. A true leader doesn’t make excuses and doesn’t need others to make them for him. A true leader unites and the US hasn’t been as divided as it is right now since the Civil War.
@art123guy
Fully aware of it all, unfortunately. I could say that I’m glad I’m not American, but my country’s in a similar state thanks to the powers that be (and the geniuses who voted them in) so I understand what you guys are going through more than I’d like to…
@Luke,
Calling into question a questionable election is not making excuses and any one would question the results and how the election was done. If the tables were turned and it was Biden he’d be doing the exact same thing and rightfully so.
@Luke,
Wanted to add this. After Trump won in 2016 the left spent the next three and a half years trying to get him out of office. They demanded a recount after the election. They griped about the electoral college because even though Hillary won the popular vote, Trump won the electoral vote. They wanted to eliminate the electoral college. They said that Russia was involved in the election and that is why Trump won. There is a lot more stuff that they did to get him out. But of course Trump should just accept the outcome because of unity. Where was the unity after he won?
In my opinion Republicans and Democrats should want to know that this election was done above board.
@Joseph
1. I’m not a democrat supporter, going after them to prove your point to me is pointless.
2. The election wasn’t under Biden’s watch.
3. The electoral college is one of dumbest election systems in history anywhere. I dare anyone to argue this one.
4. Trump is a liar, which has been objectively proven over and over again. Lies divide, truth unites, it’s as simple as that. I’m not claiming that Biden will be different, but at least there’s a chance. There’s no chance of that with Trump. Like I said, I have a similar situation in my country (perhaps worse, because we’re nowhere near being a superpower) and I’m amazed that people continue to vote for proven liars.
@Luke.
1. I went after them because you talked about unity and for nearly four years they went after Trump. Now everyone is supposed to accept and fall in line. If Trump would have won none of them would be talking about unity and we’d have four more years of them trying to get rid of Trump.
2. The election wasn’t under Trump or Biden’s watch. Neither of them have authority when it comes to a Presidential election. If they did they could skew it to benefit themselves.
3. Without the electoral college the larger states with denser populations would dominate the vote. But I do think the electoral college is flawed. I think each state should be equal when it comes to the number of electoral votes. California has 55 because of its size and places like Montana have 3. I think every state should have 2 electoral votes.
4.Trump is a liar. I’m not going to argue that because while I liked some of the stuff Trump did I didn’t like Trump. He’s an ego maniac who says stupid things and tweets like an idiot.
@Joseph
Ok. So did you vote for him? If not, why are you making excuses for him? If so, why?
@Joseph
3. “I think every state should have 2 electoral votes” That just flip-flops the problem making a California vote mean less than that of Montana vote. Each person’s vote should be equal regardless of where they live. It’s insane that the person who has the most votes doesn’t win.
@Luke
You mentioned that he is the one in charge and should have made the election legit. I pointed out that he has no authority when it comes to the election and that the election was questionable and that both the Democrats and Republicans should want to know that it was above board and that no funny stuff was happening.
You mentioned that a true leader unites and I pointed out that the left spent the last 3 and a half years trying to get him out and complaining about his win. I’m not making excuses for Trump if he lost. I say if he lost because Georgia is dong a recount and Pennsylvania might also do a recount. When it’s all done and if he lost than he lost fair and square. But I don’t think that matters because I think you just want me to say that Trump is this horrible person and every other bad thing you can think of.
Joseph, I really don’t care about Trump, I’m not losing any sleep over him, I just don’t want him to have power. I’m just curious as to why almost half of America keeps supporting him. Sure, some are brainwashed or braindead morons, but you don’t seem to fit that description. I asked a personal question, if you don’t want to satisfy my curiosity, fine, it’s cool.
By the way, of course they wanted him out, stupid people with power are very dangerous and he was stupid well before getting into politics. I think his body of work speaks for itself here.
@Luke
They support him because they agree with a lot of things he’s done while in office. He brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He reverses budget cuts that weakened the military. He’s pro life. He cut taxes and people saw an increase in their pay. I’m pretty sure unemployment fell to its lowest point in years. They like him because unlike so many politicians who make promised but never keep them, he did what he said he was going to do. But even with all that, a lot of people just focus on the stupid things he tweets and says.