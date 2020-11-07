Linda McMahon: “We must continue the challenge”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election after winning Pennsylvania and securing 20 electoral votes, according to projections by The Associated Press and NBC News. Linda McMahon, Trump’s former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, reacted…

Stand with the Pres @realDonaldTrump for a fair count of legal votes. Ignoring court orders and breaking state laws is the opposite. We must continue the challenge!!@VP; @AmericaFirstPAC — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) November 6, 2020