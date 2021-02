IWGP G1 briefcase changes hands, Liv Morgan documentary

– For the first time in history, the IWGP G1 briefcase has changed hands.

At NJPW Power Struggle, Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi to capture the IWGP G1 briefcase, which earns him an IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Ibushi earned the briefcase by virtue of winning the G1 Climax 30 tournament.

– Liv Morgan getting her own documentary on WWE Network called “Liv Forever”.