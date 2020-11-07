AEW Full Gear 2020 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from The Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW presents its final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear. The full card is as follows:

Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston in an I Quit match for the AEW World title; Cody vs Darby Allin for the AEW TNT title; FTR vs The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles with Tully Blanchard banned from ringside and if The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the Tag Team titles again; Hikaru Shida vs Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s title; Kenny Omega vs Adam Page in the final match of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament; Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara in The Elite Deletion match; Chris Jericho vs MJF with the stipulation being that if MJF wins he joins The Inner Circle; Orange Cassidy vs John Silver; and Serena Deeb vs Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s title in The Buy-In show.

The Buy-In show will start at 7PM ET on AEW’s digital channels as well as free on B/R Live and on FITE. Full Gear will be streaming on B/R Live for $49.99 for those living in the United States and on FITE for $19.99 for International viewers.

(Be sure to join us this evening for coverage of tonight’s Full Gear PPV)