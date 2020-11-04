Two title matches announced for next week’s NXT
Announced for next week’s episode of NXT:
• Johnny Gargano vs a mystery opponent for the NXT North American Championship
• Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships
TWO championships are on the line NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! 🏆🏆@JohnnyGargano defends his #NXTNATitle against a mystery opponent AND @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango challenge @strongstylebrit & @ONEYLORCAN for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/z0zgSi1TNH
