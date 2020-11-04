Two title matches announced for next week’s NXT

Nov 4, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for next week’s episode of NXT:

• Johnny Gargano vs a mystery opponent for the NXT North American Championship

• Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships

