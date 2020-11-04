News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from last week’s Halloween Havoc episode.

There will be an appearance by new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano tonight, following last week’s win over Damian Priest. Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will also appear to continue their feud with The Undisputed Era.

Here is the current announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes

* New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano appears

* Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will appear

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

