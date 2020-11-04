Full Gear go-home episode of Dynamite live tonight on TNT

Dynamite will have the final push before Full Gear tonight live on TNT.

Four matches have been announced which include Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs MJF and Wardlow, Scorpio Sky vs Shawn Spears, Miro vs Trent, and Cody teams up with Austin and Billy Gunn to take on Colt Cabana, John Silver, and 10 from The Dark Order.

In addition, after months of not appearing on Dynamite due to being stuck in the United Kingdom because of coronavirus, PAC will be “breaking his silence.”