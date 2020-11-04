EC3 departs Impact Wrestling after short stint

EC3, who returned to Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view, has departed the company according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling.

The former Impact champion closed out Slammiversary with a surprise video and then made an appearance on the following Impact on AXS TV to attack Moose. EC3 wrestled Moose at Bound For Glory last weekend and lost his match. This was actually the only match EC3 wrestled for Impact during his latest stint.

EC3 is currently wrestling for Ring of Honor as well. He re-joined WWE in 2018 but his two-year run in NXT and main roster failed to gather any momentum and he was released in April as part of the COVID-19 cost-cutting measures