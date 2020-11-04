Cody is Cody Rhodes again

Cody announced to the crowd as of this morning he no longer just has one name He says it feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again! — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 5, 2020

From earlier:

Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed to cancel their trademark of ‘Cody Rhodes’ and the cancellation was finalized this morning.

Earlier this summer, Cody attempted to trademark the name and WWE filed opposition to block it back in September. It would seem he is now free and clear to pursue the trademark.

Cody has stated many times He was allowed to use it but didn’t want to for various reasons