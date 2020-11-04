Cody is Cody Rhodes again
Cody announced to the crowd as of this morning he no longer just has one name
He says it feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again!
🚨CODY RHODES IS BACK🚨
“It feels REALLY good to be @CodyRhodes again.”#AEWDynamite Post-Show pic.twitter.com/6TAvqtmd9c
Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed to cancel their trademark of ‘Cody Rhodes’ and the cancellation was finalized this morning.
Earlier this summer, Cody attempted to trademark the name and WWE filed opposition to block it back in September. It would seem he is now free and clear to pursue the trademark.
Cody has stated many times He was allowed to use it but didn’t want to for various reasons
Maybe now AEW can stop forcing Brandi Rhodes down our throat every second in the name of Cody using her Rhodes name combined with his single name for logos and signs … “Cody and Brandi Rhodes”
Why was she allowed to use it but not the person most associated with Rhodes?
@Taxx: Because the name “Cody Rhodes” was trademarked by WWE and “Brandi Rhodes” wasn’t. In WWE she was known as Eden.
@Taxx – to expand on What?’s comment, during her time in WWE as a ring announcer/interviewer, Brandi went under the names Eden or Eden Stiles, with the Rhodes name not being associated with her on screen, even though her relationship with Cody and the family had quickly become public knowledge not long after she debuted with WWE.
Because of that, she was free to trademark the Rhodes name for herself without consequence from WWE after she and Cody left the company.