AEW President Tony Khan addresses changes to health protocols

Speaking to PWInisder.com in a wide-ranging interview, AEW President Tony Khan addressed their health protocols after a few screw ups lately with injuries to Matt Hardy, Alex Reynolds, and Abadon.

Khan said that they have added another independent neurologist to the AEW medical staff and another independent doctor who attends all AEW shows in addition to their medical team.

“I’ve added a two-way feature where the referees can talk back to us if there are injuries so that the referee, you know, not all communication is going one way, and I’ve encouraged the referees to let us know what’s going on,” Khan said.

The AEW President also added that Chris Nowinski will be making another trip to Jacksonville this weekend and will be at Full Gear where he will be lecturing the staff and talent about concussions.

“It’s been over a year since Chris came and saw us last and I think it’s probably overdue for Chris to come in and give us his thoughts and his critiques and it’s important that we listen to that,” Khan said. “So I’m excited to have Chris come back because I think he’s the world’s leading expert on head trauma. As to other injuries outside of head trauma, I think we should do our best there too but I think that’s probably the area we’re the most concerned about, being…make sure we’re doing everything safe.”