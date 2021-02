As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan on @BustedOpenRadio, @orangecassidy vs @silvernumber1 has been moved to the Full Gear main card, and he is now in negotiations to bring a new match to the Buy-In this Saturday before #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/fuhLUKsolJ

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2020