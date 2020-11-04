11/3/20 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz were on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Darby Allin defeated Bshp King

2. Brandi Rhodes and Red Velvet (w/Dustin Rhodes) defeated Elayna Black and Leyla Hirsch

3. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Danny Limelight & KC Navarro

4. Frankie Kazarian defeated Ryzin

-After the match, Kazarian was attacked by The Hybrid2. Christopher Daniels ran out to make the save.

5. Ricky Starks defeated Dave Dutra

-After the match, Starks joined the commentary team.

6. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison defeated Alex Chamberlain and Sean Maluta

-After the match, Lance Archer rushed the ring and attacked everyone as Jake Roberts hyped him up from the ramp.

7. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster defeated Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion

8. Alan Angels (w/Preston Vance) defeated VSK

9. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Jersey Muscle (Steve Gibki and Tony Vincita)

-After the match, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall rushed the ring and brawled with Butcher and Blade.

10. Will Hobbs defeated D3

-After the match, Starks and Brian Cage attacked Hobbs, but Allin made the save.

11. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Baron Black and Nick Comoroto

12. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Preston Vance) defeated Cezar Bononi, Fuego Del Sol, and Shawn Dean

13. KiLynn King defeated Lei’D Tapa

14. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

15. Sammy Guevara defeated Lee Johnson