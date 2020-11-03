Updated Survivor Series Card, Two new AEW signings, plus John Walters & Mick Foley notes

Updated Survivor Series Card for 11/22:

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, & Lana) vs. Team Smackdown (Bianca Belair, 4 More TBD)

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, & 1 TBD) vs. Team Smackdown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, 3 More TBD)

* Champion vs. Champion: Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

* Champion vs. Champion: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

* Champion vs. Champion: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

* Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

===========

Tony Khan revealed that Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have signed with AEW. The two recently had a match against The Best Friends on Dark.

(PWinsider)

===========

– Barack Obama congratulated Mick Foley’s son Dewey Foley on voting for the first time this year….

Congrats on your first vote, Dewey! It will make a difference. https://t.co/JA3kFnMiGG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 2, 2020

============

Former ROH Pure champion John Walters took to Facebook today, announcing that he’s returning to the pro wrestling business. He said,

“After much soul searching I have decided to attempt a full time return to the wrestling ring. Physically I feel great, have never been in better shape and life isn’t stopping for anybody. I have a few opportunities coming up and will return to national television shortly. Stay tuned for details. Thanks to all for the support over the last 20 years. I have wrestled in front of ten fans and in front of ten thousand. I gave it all my all no matter who was there and I have a bit more to give. Your messages and encouragement have always meant more than I could express.“











