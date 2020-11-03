Two matches announced for WWE NXT

Nov 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
@shotziblackheart has hand-picked her next opponent, and it's none other than @tonistorm_! Who will prevail when they face off TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT?
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Nov 3, 2020 at 2:29pm PST
@kushida_ts looks to pick up another victory, this time against @camerongrimeswwe! #WWENXT 📺 Wednesday, 8/7c @usa_network
A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Nov 3, 2020 at 4:30pm PST
