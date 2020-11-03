Brandon Cutler Celebrates His First Win On This Week’s Being the Elite

The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online, which features Brandon Cutler celebrating his first-ever win in AEW against Peter Avalon. Here’s a recap:

* The Young Bucks head out to support Cutler in his match with Avalon.

* Cutler gives a promo about wanting to prove he’s a great wrestler and isn’t in AEW because of the Young Bucks. It then shows a clip of his first win on AEW Dark.

* The Bucks congratulate Cutler backstage. He said that he proved that losses matter too. Matt says he was too hard on Cutler last week but Cutler says to forget it.

* The finals for the BTE Championship happen next week.

* Sammy Guevara talks with Fuego, who complains about not getting booked. Guevara tells Fuego that if they take out Matt Jackson, they’ll be back in the BTE tournament. He throws a shoe and when it hits Brian Cage, blames Fuego. Fuego then blames Sammy and they both run away.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds try to recruit Darby Allin but it doesn’t work.

* Luchasaurus works on his big man training while spending time with his dad.

* The latest edition of ‘Speaking Spanglish’ is a version of Family Feud.