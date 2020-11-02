NJPW to hold a one-night Super J-Cup Tournament in the United States

Nov 2, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will hold a one-night Super J-Cup tournament in the United States on December 12th, 2020. The show will be held in the company’s Los Angeles Dojo and air on New Japan World.

The following participants have been announced for the Super J-Cup tournament:

TJP
ACH
Lio Rush
Rey Horus
Blake Christian
Clark Connors
El Phantasmo
Chris Bey

