NJPW to hold a one-night Super J-Cup Tournament in the United States

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it will hold a one-night Super J-Cup tournament in the United States on December 12th, 2020. The show will be held in the company’s Los Angeles Dojo and air on New Japan World.

The following participants have been announced for the Super J-Cup tournament:

TJP

ACH

Lio Rush

Rey Horus

Blake Christian

Clark Connors

El Phantasmo

Chris Bey