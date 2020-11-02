News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Show

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with more build for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced a Guitar on a Pole Match for tonight’s RAW with Elias vs. Jeff Hardy. There will also be two non-title tag team matches – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will face their Team RAW Survivor Series partners Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, while RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business.

WWE is also teasing that there will be new Superstars confirmed for Team RAW at Survivor Series during tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* WWE Champion Randy Orton has a target on his back

* Who else will step up to join Team RAW at Survivor Series?

* Guitar on a Pole Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

* Non-Title Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

* Non-Title Match: RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business

