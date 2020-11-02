Mickie James: “Our system is broken in so many ways”

Tomorrow we in #America have a huge decision to make. To pick between the lesser of 2 evils or however you want to slice it. No one is completely right. No one is completely wrong. Our system is broken in so many ways. In a country of 331 million people these are our 2 options & let’s face it, Neither are great by any means. In a lot of this we’ve seen how closed minded and ugly some people truly are in their core values. For me it’s been testing and heartbreaking. I just pray that everyone still has the responsibility and consideration to remember this is America. The beautiful thing about being American is this. We don’t always have to agree to still value, love, protect, and respect one another. That is our right, and for that I am always grateful.

With that said I thought I’d take this #MickieMoment to #Flashback to #independanceday as a friendly #MondayNightMickie reminder to say this… There’s still time to write me in that other line!!!! I have many amazing things on the agenda starting with…

#makeamericasaneagain











